Tor Eternum update for 19 July 2022

Update 57.1- FPS Cap

19 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

By popular request.

Versions 57 and 57.1 are compatible to play with eachother.

  • Max FPS and Vsync options added to the options menu.
  • Cursor color options added to the menu.

