1.4.3: New spells & Balance

Global
- New spell: catapult
- New spell: voodoo aura
- New spell: voodoo doll
- New item: suspicious chest
Spells update
Wings
- Costs 4 mana (instead of 3)
- Costs 1 energy (instead of 2)
An eye for an eye
- Costs 4 mana (instead of 6)
Items update
Old clock
- New phase starts turn 7 (instead of 8)
Old clock+ (reworked)
- New phase applies 3 HP and 25 holy to player's pawns
- Costs 150 golds (instead of 175)
Time machine
- New phase starts turn 13 (instead of 2)
- Costs 75 golds (instead of 125)
Time machine+ (reworked)
- New phase applies 3 attack and -100 fire / poison / ice / curse to friendly pieces
- Costs 100 golds (instead of 125)
Fixes
- Pact of Necrom: can't target light angels anymore
- Infernal machine (all): lightning terminal fixed
- Infernal machine II: fixed nanobots removing HP from the machine
