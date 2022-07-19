 Skip to content

Side Effect update for 19 July 2022

1.4.3: New spells & Balance

Side Effect update for 19 July 2022

1.4.3: New spells & Balance

Build 9151347

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Global

  • New spell: catapult
  • New spell: voodoo aura
  • New spell: voodoo doll
  • New item: suspicious chest

Spells update

Wings
  • Costs 4 mana (instead of 3)
  • Costs 1 energy (instead of 2)
An eye for an eye
  • Costs 4 mana (instead of 6)

Items update

Old clock
  • New phase starts turn 7 (instead of 8)
Old clock+ (reworked)
  • New phase applies 3 HP and 25 holy to player's pawns
  • Costs 150 golds (instead of 175)
Time machine
  • New phase starts turn 13 (instead of 2)
  • Costs 75 golds (instead of 125)
Time machine+ (reworked)
  • New phase applies 3 attack and -100 fire / poison / ice / curse to friendly pieces
  • Costs 100 golds (instead of 125)

Fixes

  • Pact of Necrom: can't target light angels anymore
  • Infernal machine (all): lightning terminal fixed
  • Infernal machine II: fixed nanobots removing HP from the machine

