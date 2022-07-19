Stones Keeper: King Aurelius Hotfix #2

Small and quick collection of few fixes.
- Evasion system has been rebalanced
- Now you can easily see that a Banshee could increase her dodge chance after the teleportation
- Fixed bug with the small resolution
