Stones Keeper: King Aurelius update for 19 July 2022

Stones Keeper: King Aurelius Hotfix #2

Build 9151224 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small and quick collection of few fixes.

  • Evasion system has been rebalanced
  • Now you can easily see that a Banshee could increase her dodge chance after the teleportation
  • Fixed bug with the small resolution

