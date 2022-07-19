 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Paresis update for 19 July 2022

Living Room Ai Shadow

Share · View all patches · Build 9150848 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW

• Living Room Ai has shadow for Phase 5 (Level1) and Phase 4 (Level2) only

FIX

• Slower spawn rate for Ai in Living Room on Phase 5 (Level1)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2073421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link