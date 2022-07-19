Living Room Ai Shadow

NEW
• Living Room Ai has shadow for Phase 5 (Level1) and Phase 4 (Level2) only
FIX
• Slower spawn rate for Ai in Living Room on Phase 5 (Level1)
NEW
