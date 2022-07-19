Content Patch #15 -- Hotfix #5

The game has been patched to add more UI features and fix a few bugs.
Changes
- Added a UI Scaling option for Text
- Added a UI Scaling option for Buttons
- Added an 175% setting to all UI Scaling options
- Added an 200% setting to all UI Scaling options
- Fixed a bug where the hotkeys for buttons in emails weren't working if the button was offscreen
- Fixed a bug where the "X" for disabled items wasn't scaling correctly in the inventory
- Fixed a bug where symbol and item reminder texts weren't scaling correctly in the inventory
- Fixed a bug where symbol and item reminder texts could show up in incorrect positions
- Fixed a bug where the counting text would have incorrect scaling if it appeared on the first item in the player's inventory
- Fixed a bug where Item icons in tooltips were scaled incorrectly if UI Scaling: Tooltips was set to anything but 100%
- Fixed a bug where icons in emails were sometimes vertically offset incorrectly
- Fixed a bug where the game would rarely crash on Continue under specific circumstances
- Fixed a bug where some symbols weren't appearing in the prompts for Credit Card and Credit Card Essence if the language was set to Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, or Korean
- Fixed a bug where the description for Small Symbol Bomb Essence and Big Symbol Bomb Essence had incorrect values in every language except English, Traditional Chinese, and Korean
Changed files in this update