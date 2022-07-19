 Skip to content

Luck be a Landlord update for 19 July 2022

Content Patch #15 -- Hotfix #5

Share · View all patches · Build 9150635 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game has been patched to add more UI features and fix a few bugs.

Changes

  • Added a UI Scaling option for Text
  • Added a UI Scaling option for Buttons
  • Added an 175% setting to all UI Scaling options
  • Added an 200% setting to all UI Scaling options
  • Fixed a bug where the hotkeys for buttons in emails weren't working if the button was offscreen
  • Fixed a bug where the "X" for disabled items wasn't scaling correctly in the inventory
  • Fixed a bug where symbol and item reminder texts weren't scaling correctly in the inventory
  • Fixed a bug where symbol and item reminder texts could show up in incorrect positions
  • Fixed a bug where the counting text would have incorrect scaling if it appeared on the first item in the player's inventory
  • Fixed a bug where Item icons in tooltips were scaled incorrectly if UI Scaling: Tooltips was set to anything but 100%
  • Fixed a bug where icons in emails were sometimes vertically offset incorrectly
  • Fixed a bug where the game would rarely crash on Continue under specific circumstances
  • Fixed a bug where some symbols weren't appearing in the prompts for Credit Card and Credit Card Essence if the language was set to Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, or Korean
  • Fixed a bug where the description for Small Symbol Bomb Essence and Big Symbol Bomb Essence had incorrect values in every language except English, Traditional Chinese, and Korean

