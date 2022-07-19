Planet S Version 0.1.5

Hi everyone! This is again a small update with a couple of small fixes and QoL improvements for notifications that were requested by the community plus a dutch translation for the game!
Language:
- NEW Dutch translation by coekie
Notifications:
- Tutorial notifications will now be fixed to the bottom of the notification tray
- You can now mass dismiss notifications by pressing shift while right clicking a dismissable notification
Multiplayer:
- The info panel for spaceships will now show you the owner of the spaceship if you select a ship from a different player
- Fixed an internal crash that sometimes occured when receiving data from the host
Rendering:
- Potential fix for the random black squares that sometimes appeared on the surface of planets
UI:
~ The font size for the income and population count in the planet info menu will now also scale down to accommodate for large numbers
Thats it for now!
TeamJA
Changed files in this update