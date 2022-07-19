Planet S Version 0.1.5

Hi everyone! This is again a small update with a couple of small fixes and QoL improvements for notifications that were requested by the community plus a dutch translation for the game!

Language:

NEW Dutch translation by coekie

Notifications:

Tutorial notifications will now be fixed to the bottom of the notification tray

You can now mass dismiss notifications by pressing shift while right clicking a dismissable notification

Multiplayer:

The info panel for spaceships will now show you the owner of the spaceship if you select a ship from a different player

Fixed an internal crash that sometimes occured when receiving data from the host

Rendering:

Potential fix for the random black squares that sometimes appeared on the surface of planets

UI:

~ The font size for the income and population count in the planet info menu will now also scale down to accommodate for large numbers

Thats it for now!

TeamJA