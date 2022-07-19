 Skip to content

Auto World Tycoon update for 19 July 2022

Patch Version 1.36

Share · View all patches · Build 9149532

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version: 1.36
• Bug Fix: Upon loading a save, display says Monday but goes to correct date after midnight or Skip Ahead.
• Bug Fix: Some of the money earned trophies did not trigger properly
• Some minor UI adjustments

Changed files in this update

Depot 1510731
