The Creature Zone VR update for 19 July 2022

Patch 1.16 Notes

Patch 1.16 Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

super small patch today folks:

  • Fixed Vent Run Creature's Patrol state

Thanks For Playing
~Derrick Does VR, Main Developer For TCZVR

