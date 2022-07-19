Patch 1.16 Notes

super small patch today folks:
- Fixed Vent Run Creature's Patrol state
Thanks For Playing
~Derrick Does VR, Main Developer For TCZVR
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
super small patch today folks:
Thanks For Playing
~Derrick Does VR, Main Developer For TCZVR
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update