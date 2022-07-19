Patch 0.8.1.1

Quality of Life Improvements:
- We created an all new info area in game which shows upcoming forces of nature and more.
- More information on buffs and nerfs will be displayed in the info window on the right.
- Some menu elements improved.
- Dialogue visualization improved.
- Enemy units can now be selected to make comparisons to other enemy units easier.
- Some improvements of the game flow.
Balancing:
- Rebalanced gold rewards for completing levels.
Bugfixes:
- Fixed game stoppers in two levels of The Eternal Ice!
- Fixed some possible crashes.
- Fixed some wrong texts.
- Fixed some unecessary UI windows ingame.
- Fixed missing visualizatoin of some buffs.
- Fixed some bugs with the units' transparency.
- Bugs of effects of storms have been fixed.
- Fixed a bug that made winning some levels impossible if the player defeated all enemies.
- Fixed some broken animations.
- There was more... Don't ask ;-)
Enjoy!
Changed files in this update