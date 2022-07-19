 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Shields of Loyalty update for 19 July 2022

Patch 0.8.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9149434 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quality of Life Improvements:

  • We created an all new info area in game which shows upcoming forces of nature and more.
  • More information on buffs and nerfs will be displayed in the info window on the right.
  • Some menu elements improved.
  • Dialogue visualization improved.
  • Enemy units can now be selected to make comparisons to other enemy units easier.
  • Some improvements of the game flow.

Balancing:

  • Rebalanced gold rewards for completing levels.

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed game stoppers in two levels of The Eternal Ice!
  • Fixed some possible crashes.
  • Fixed some wrong texts.
  • Fixed some unecessary UI windows ingame.
  • Fixed missing visualizatoin of some buffs.
  • Fixed some bugs with the units' transparency.
  • Bugs of effects of storms have been fixed.
  • Fixed a bug that made winning some levels impossible if the player defeated all enemies.
  • Fixed some broken animations.
  • There was more... Don't ask ;-)

Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1318241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link