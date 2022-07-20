Early Access Hotfix - 2022/07/20

- Difficulty quest (Crisis) (damages in Shop /Control Room)
- Weapons bought from shop and Jocelyn's contract are added at the Workerguide when player gets it for the first time
- W5 projectiles explosions missing sfx
- NPC Hara-Kola and Bubbaboom missing sfx
- Spell EyeSeeYou, Frostbreeze, & Wishtorm missing SFX
- Relaxation Area missing music
- Waldo's "mill" attack does not damage the player every time
- Manaboost quest for Joe does not work
- Contracts that involve the player being hit by a boss not being triggered by boss projectiles
- Mark in the shop doesn't speak after a run when player got the curse "Shop Closed"
- Spanish/Portuguese wrong translation
- Contract ""Get 50 soulary weapon instantly and Defeat First Thanager without getting hit ” does not count as accomplished when killing the Janitor without taking damage
- Joe’s: Quest to unlock discount pricing or “Focus” does not work
- Damages of Contract "Give uncommon weapon instantly and Defeat First Thanager in under 5 minutes” are applied even if the player completes the contract
- Level of the weapons is not displayed in the weapon selection menu
- "Price Next Shop" Penalty is revoked after a purchase only for one item in the Shop
- EyeSeeYou spell doesn't work correctly
Changed files in this update