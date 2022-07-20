 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Have a Nice Death update for 20 July 2022

Early Access Hotfix - 2022/07/20

Share · View all patches · Build 9149377 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Difficulty quest (Crisis) (damages in Shop /Control Room)
  • Weapons bought from shop and Jocelyn's contract are added at the Workerguide when player gets it for the first time
  • W5 projectiles explosions missing sfx
  • NPC Hara-Kola and Bubbaboom missing sfx
  • Spell EyeSeeYou, Frostbreeze, & Wishtorm missing SFX
  • Relaxation Area missing music
  • Waldo's "mill" attack does not damage the player every time
  • Manaboost quest for Joe does not work
  • Contracts that involve the player being hit by a boss not being triggered by boss projectiles
  • Mark in the shop doesn't speak after a run when player got the curse "Shop Closed"
  • Spanish/Portuguese wrong translation
  • Contract ""Get 50 soulary weapon instantly and Defeat First Thanager without getting hit ” does not count as accomplished when killing the Janitor without taking damage
  • Joe’s: Quest to unlock discount pricing or “Focus” does not work
  • Damages of Contract "Give uncommon weapon instantly and Defeat First Thanager in under 5 minutes” are applied even if the player completes the contract
  • Level of the weapons is not displayed in the weapon selection menu
  • "Price Next Shop" Penalty is revoked after a purchase only for one item in the Shop
  • EyeSeeYou spell doesn't work correctly

Changed files in this update

Depot 1740721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link