- Added View Button To Store
- Added Simple Anti-Cheat
- Added New Camera Angle
- Added Colored Smoke Grenades
- Added Dye I4 & Dye I4 Pro
- Added New Setting Menu
- Fixed Non-Aim Shooting
- Fixed Limited Dye I5
- Fixed Workshop Upload
Operation Airsoft update for 19 July 2022
2.8 Beta 5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
