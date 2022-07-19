 Skip to content

Operation Airsoft update for 19 July 2022

2.8 Beta 5

Build 9149313

  • Added View Button To Store
  • Added Simple Anti-Cheat
  • Added New Camera Angle
  • Added Colored Smoke Grenades
  • Added Dye I4 & Dye I4 Pro
  • Added New Setting Menu
  • Fixed Non-Aim Shooting
  • Fixed Limited Dye I5
  • Fixed Workshop Upload

