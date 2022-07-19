Update, Version 20220719

English

##########Content##############

New prefix: Runaway. (Increase your escape success chance.)

It may appear on shoes.

Increased the weight for any shoes to gain the "Speedy" prefix.

Added three more icons for shoes.

简体中文

##########Content##############

新词缀：跑路。（提高你的逃跑成功率）

该词缀可能出现在鞋子上。

增加了鞋子获得迅捷的词缀的权重。

增加了3种新的鞋子图标。