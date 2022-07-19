Update, Version 20220719

English
New prefix: Runaway. (Increase your escape success chance.)
It may appear on shoes.
Increased the weight for any shoes to gain the "Speedy" prefix.
Added three more icons for shoes.
新词缀：跑路。（提高你的逃跑成功率）
该词缀可能出现在鞋子上。
增加了鞋子获得迅捷的词缀的权重。
增加了3种新的鞋子图标。
