[Neolithic]To the End update for 19 July 2022

Update, Version 20220719

Share · View all patches · Build 9149297 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

English
##########Content##############
New prefix: Runaway. (Increase your escape success chance.)
It may appear on shoes.
Increased the weight for any shoes to gain the "Speedy" prefix.
Added three more icons for shoes.
简体中文
##########Content##############
新词缀：跑路。（提高你的逃跑成功率）
该词缀可能出现在鞋子上。
增加了鞋子获得迅捷的词缀的权重。
增加了3种新的鞋子图标。

