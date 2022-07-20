 Skip to content

My Singing Monsters update for 20 July 2022

3.6.0 Release

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • SummerSong Seasonal Event

    • Hoola available on Air and Earth Islands, the Colossingum
    • Rare and Epic Hoolas make their Seasonal Shanty debut
    • 16 SummerSong Series Costumes available to collect
    • 'Fun in the Sun' Seasonal Quest with special Costume and Trophy rewards
    • SummerSong Decorations and Seasonal Obstacle Decorations available

  • NEW Monster: Epic Grumpyre

  • NEW Structure: Crucible! Use Keys and Relics to evolve Commons into Rares on Amber Island

