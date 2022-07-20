-
SummerSong Seasonal Event
- Hoola available on Air and Earth Islands, the Colossingum
- Rare and Epic Hoolas make their Seasonal Shanty debut
- 16 SummerSong Series Costumes available to collect
- 'Fun in the Sun' Seasonal Quest with special Costume and Trophy rewards
- SummerSong Decorations and Seasonal Obstacle Decorations available
NEW Monster: Epic Grumpyre
NEW Structure: Crucible! Use Keys and Relics to evolve Commons into Rares on Amber Island
My Singing Monsters update for 20 July 2022
3.6.0 Release
Patchnotes via Steam Community
