Stacklands update for 19 July 2022

Stacklands v1.1.5

19 July 2022

Hello, Aran here with some more fixes :)

  • Fixed a bug where you can't remove cards from boats at the end of the moon, when you need to sell cards
  • Fixed a bug where food could turn into Goop during the end of the moon, causing the game to hard lock
  • Fixed a bug where multiple progress bars could be running at the same time in the same stack
  • Fixed a bug where Seafood Stew would instantly cook
  • Fixed Fish Trap timer resetting when reloading save
  • Fixed a bug where you could stack non-food items on a Composter to get Soil
  • Fixed Sandstone not working on top of Brickyard
  • Fish Traps can now have multiple baits placed on it at the same time
  • Increased Seafood Stew cooking time
  • Increased Sand Quarry Coin value

- Aran from Sokpop

