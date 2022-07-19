Stacklands v1.1.5

Hello, Aran here with some more fixes :)
- Fixed a bug where you can't remove cards from boats at the end of the moon, when you need to sell cards
- Fixed a bug where food could turn into Goop during the end of the moon, causing the game to hard lock
- Fixed a bug where multiple progress bars could be running at the same time in the same stack
- Fixed a bug where Seafood Stew would instantly cook
- Fixed Fish Trap timer resetting when reloading save
- Fixed a bug where you could stack non-food items on a Composter to get Soil
- Fixed Sandstone not working on top of Brickyard
- Fish Traps can now have multiple baits placed on it at the same time
- Increased Seafood Stew cooking time
- Increased Sand Quarry Coin value
- Aran from Sokpop
