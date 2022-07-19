- New seasonal premium tank - Phoenix (coming later)
- A significant increase in the reward for capturing the base
- Improved work of critical zones of Spring Spirit, some decorative elements were removed from New Year's tanks
- New environment effects on maps
- Transition of the Chat to the channel system with the ability to switch in your Personal Cabinet
- Increased slots to 4 for gear and equipment
- Removed some pop-ups at the start of the game
- Improved spectator mode
- Increasing the number of slots for tanks up to 15
- Rebalance of consumables
- Fixed indication of the readiness of awards in the hangar
- Lots of technical fixes to ensure an enjoyable gaming experience
Tank Force update for 19 July 2022
4.80
Patchnotes via Steam Community
