Tank Force update for 19 July 2022

4.80

Build 9148511 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New seasonal premium tank - Phoenix (coming later)
  • A significant increase in the reward for capturing the base
  • Improved work of critical zones of Spring Spirit, some decorative elements were removed from New Year's tanks
  • New environment effects on maps
  • Transition of the Chat to the channel system with the ability to switch in your Personal Cabinet
  • Increased slots to 4 for gear and equipment
  • Removed some pop-ups at the start of the game
  • Improved spectator mode
  • Increasing the number of slots for tanks up to 15
  • Rebalance of consumables
  • Fixed indication of the readiness of awards in the hangar
  • Lots of technical fixes to ensure an enjoyable gaming experience

