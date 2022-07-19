 Skip to content

A-Spec First Assault Playtest update for 19 July 2022

Patch notes for 0.3.2

Overview

  • Smoother gameplay motion and improved performance.
  • The new Reticle Zoom only has the 1 zoom setting at the moment (more zoom multipliers are planned).
  • New useabilitiy options for the gameplay camera

Gameplay
Fixed

  • Camera shake was not happening when firing main guns

Added

  • Reticle Zoom (key binding not set).
  • Muzzle flash for all weapons
  • Gunsight adjusts to show where main guns are likely to hit (most obvious when in close proximity to ships)
  • Camera Shake (Options > Gameplay) toggle tied to impulse actions (firing guns, projectile hits, explosions, etc)
  • Camera Sway (Options > Gameplay) toggle tied to player movement/momentum

Changed

  • Frame Limit (Options > Video > Frame Limit) option 'FPS_15' is now replaced with a more useful option 'Monitor' to set Frame Limit to your monitor refresh rate
  • Projectile hit effect for each projectile type
  • Refactored AI for performance increase.

Internal
Change

  • The camera system now uses a single camera instead of multiple for internal and external views
  • Physics update rate is now tied to framerate which can be controlled by Frame Limit (Options > Video > Frame Limit).
  • Rigidbody center of mass now always zero (fixes rotation jitter evident to player turning their ship) where the model/collision data is slightly offset from zero position

Fixed

  • Menu not displaying when loading into the game (all you see is the camera spinning around the ship). Caused by duplicate controller input entries not being caught correctly. (Thank you nonplayer)

