Blockscape update for 19 July 2022

Blockscape BSNG v25 released (Summer 22)

Share · View all patches · Build 9148052 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi!

I hope you are having a wonderful summer!

Highlights in this update:

  • Added warnings when you have unprocted ietms/model or when you are under attack.

  • Growth simulation

    • Soil turns into grass
    • Grass material grows short grass plants
    • Short grass plants grows into tall grass plants
    • Surfaces gets covered by snow when snow is falling

  • Optimized world editing in areas with many lights
  • Added credits screen
  • Added weapon slot to inventory ui player model
  • Mob level is now proportional to number of workers and distance from spawn

Full list of changes:

  • Make mobs into kinetic physics bodies.
  • Added weapon slot to player ui model to make it more clear.
  • Show real item for found items (need to rebuild vertexbuffers on the fly)
  • Building distance should be the same for disconnected chunks?!
  • Show state models in chat (found items)
  • Fixed grass plant texts
  • Fixed inventory lighting is too bright
  • Fixed some water reflection errors
  • Show "not enough materials" when out of material.
  • Added credits screen
  • Destroying a cube collection entity now puts all containing blocks in the inventory.
  • Mob level is now proportional to number of workers
  • Delay light probes update.
  • Soil turns into grass
  • grass grows short grass plants
  • short grass plants grows into tall grass
  • Any material exposed to sky gets covered by snow in winter biomes when snow is falling
  • Fixed small holes between world chunks. Mostly visible in dark places.
  • Downfacing surfaces should not grow grass and plants
  • show warning when models are unprotected
  • Show warning when you are under attack
  • Show number of workers

Have fun!
/Jens

