Blockscape BSNG v25 released (Summer 22)

Hi!
I hope you are having a wonderful summer!
Highlights in this update:
-
Added warnings when you have unprocted ietms/model or when you are under attack.
-
Growth simulation
- Soil turns into grass
- Grass material grows short grass plants
- Short grass plants grows into tall grass plants
- Surfaces gets covered by snow when snow is falling
- Optimized world editing in areas with many lights
- Added credits screen
- Added weapon slot to inventory ui player model
- Mob level is now proportional to number of workers and distance from spawn
Full list of changes:
- Make mobs into kinetic physics bodies.
- Added weapon slot to player ui model to make it more clear.
- Show real item for found items (need to rebuild vertexbuffers on the fly)
- Building distance should be the same for disconnected chunks?!
- Show state models in chat (found items)
- Fixed grass plant texts
- Fixed inventory lighting is too bright
- Fixed some water reflection errors
- Show "not enough materials" when out of material.
- Added credits screen
- Destroying a cube collection entity now puts all containing blocks in the inventory.
- Mob level is now proportional to number of workers
- Delay light probes update.
- Soil turns into grass
- grass grows short grass plants
- short grass plants grows into tall grass
- Any material exposed to sky gets covered by snow in winter biomes when snow is falling
- Fixed small holes between world chunks. Mostly visible in dark places.
- Downfacing surfaces should not grow grass and plants
- show warning when models are unprotected
- Show warning when you are under attack
- Show number of workers
Have fun!
/Jens
