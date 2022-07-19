Version 1.6: M2A3 Bradley

- M2A3 Bradley Infantry Vehicle
Unlocked by the Marine technology tree, instead of APC type in the factory.
Can fire a powerful missile.
Graphic performance improved by changing the camera height and other setups.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update