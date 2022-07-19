 Skip to content

Armor Clash 2022 update for 19 July 2022

Version 1.6: M2A3 Bradley

Version 1.6: M2A3 Bradley

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Unit:

  1. M2A3 Bradley Infantry Vehicle
    Unlocked by the Marine technology tree, instead of APC type in the factory.
    Can fire a powerful missile.

Graphic performance improved by changing the camera height and other setups.

