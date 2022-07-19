Hey Everyone, its 4am.
Added chatbox feature in the lobby so you can trash talk.....mhmmm (make friends)
Fixed bugs regarding the zone closing where people would lag out of the map.
Added a ladder to the roof of the house in the middle :)
