SlapBR update for 19 July 2022

ChatBox Feature

Share · View all patches · Build 9147451 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone, its 4am.

  1. Added chatbox feature in the lobby so you can trash talk.....mhmmm (make friends)

  2. Fixed bugs regarding the zone closing where people would lag out of the map.

  3. Added a ladder to the roof of the house in the middle :)

