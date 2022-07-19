We have released a patch for the Steam version "BLAZBLUE CENTRALFICTION" to resolve a vulnerability in the game system. Please update your game to the latest version.
BlazBlue Centralfiction update for 19 July 2022
Emergency patch (22/07/19)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
BlazBlue Centralfiction Content Depot 586141
