BlazBlue Centralfiction update for 19 July 2022

Emergency patch (22/07/19)

BlazBlue Centralfiction update for 19 July 2022

Emergency patch (22/07/19)

Build 9147436

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have released a patch for the Steam version "BLAZBLUE CENTRALFICTION" to resolve a vulnerability in the game system. Please update your game to the latest version.

