Pixel Survivors: Roguelike update for 19 July 2022

Add 3 difficulty for each map

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Easy: Monster Health +0%, Monster Damage +0
Normal: Monster: Health +20%, Speed +1, Damage +5
Hard: Monster: Health +50%, Speed +2, Damage +10, Regen -50%

