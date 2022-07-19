 Skip to content

Riders of Icarus update for 19 July 2022

Razer Gold Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello there Riders!

We have brought you news!
please click the link below for more details!
Thank you!

https://forums.valofe.com/forum/icarus-global/news-and-announcements/official-news/53346-razer-gold-update

Have a good day!

Riders of Icarus Content Depot 442081
