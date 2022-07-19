 Skip to content

Warplane Quest Playtest update for 19 July 2022

Update Notes for Alpha 6

Last edited by Wendy

Big thanks to Discord members Jure Račnik and Mirage (Estyx Music) who contributed new content to this update!

New Content

  • Added new hangar model made by Discord user Jure Račnik
  • Added music written by Discord user Mirage (Estyx Music) which plays after player completes a mission

New Features

  • Added an aiming aid in form of dots to make aiming with the machine gun and rockets easier
  • Added credits with a list of all contributors and playtesters in alphabetical order to the main menu. Let me know if I forgot you or if I should use another name

Balance Changes

Sopwith Camel

  • Increased the fire rate, damage and bullet deviation of the machine gun
  • Reduced the pitch acceleration to make aiming easier

Fokker Dr.I

  • Increased the damage of the pistol

FlaK

  • Increased the radius and damage of the flak shells

World Changes

  • The game logo now disappears after a take off
  • Extended foreground terrain so that the bottom is no longer visible when camera zooms out
  • Improved models behind the aerodrome
  • Added more hangars and planes to the aerodrome
  • Improved the look and collision of the observation balloon

Other Changes

  • Reordered buttons in the main menu

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the machine gun shooting backwards when flying past a crashed enemy plane while the aim assist is enabled
  • Fixed the aim assist working only while flying straight
  • Fixed the rotation of the Sopwith Camel's machine gun which caused an aim offset

As always, thanks for playing Warplane Quest!

