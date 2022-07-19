Update Notes for Alpha 6

Big thanks to Discord members Jure Račnik and Mirage (Estyx Music) who contributed new content to this update!
New Content
- Added new hangar model made by Discord user Jure Račnik
- Added music written by Discord user Mirage (Estyx Music) which plays after player completes a mission
New Features
- Added an aiming aid in form of dots to make aiming with the machine gun and rockets easier
- Added credits with a list of all contributors and playtesters in alphabetical order to the main menu. Let me know if I forgot you or if I should use another name
Balance Changes
Sopwith Camel
- Increased the fire rate, damage and bullet deviation of the machine gun
- Reduced the pitch acceleration to make aiming easier
Fokker Dr.I
- Increased the damage of the pistol
FlaK
- Increased the radius and damage of the flak shells
World Changes
- The game logo now disappears after a take off
- Extended foreground terrain so that the bottom is no longer visible when camera zooms out
- Improved models behind the aerodrome
- Added more hangars and planes to the aerodrome
- Improved the look and collision of the observation balloon
Other Changes
- Reordered buttons in the main menu
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the machine gun shooting backwards when flying past a crashed enemy plane while the aim assist is enabled
- Fixed the aim assist working only while flying straight
- Fixed the rotation of the Sopwith Camel's machine gun which caused an aim offset
As always, thanks for playing Warplane Quest!
Changed files in this update