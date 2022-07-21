 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Voidigo update for 21 July 2022

Voidigo v0.6.0 - The World Expander Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9146726 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

---**

**---[h2=NEW]NEW[/h2]

  • The World Expander! A new way to expand your runs with a new boss, areas and enemies!
NEW POWERUPS
  • Curious Chalice
  • Termite Agreement

---[h2=CHANGES]CHANGES[/h2]

  • Pet Companion - Higher chance to strike up a conversation when out of battle.
  • Pet Banishing - The nearest pet to witness the banishment now says 'Ta taa' before the banished pet's name.
  • Pet Interactable - Now equips weapon when interaction is active. Tints towards ground color during battle.
  • Areas now have a chance to get extra biomes from other areas in the same world.
  • Shop - Now has a minimap icon.
  • Powerup and Upgrade Bundles - Do not land on boss corpses as often anymore. Destroys obstructing corpses with more precision.
WEAPON CHANGES
  • Pufferfish - Hit sound now only triggers when hitting enemies.

---[h2=BALANCING]BALANCING[/h2]

WEAPON BALANCING
  • Voidcaster - 1 more bullet in clip.
  • Cool Clam - 1 less pearl, lower damage to bosses.

---[h2=FIXES]FIXES[/h2]

  • Orbit Bullets - Fixed a rare crash.
  • Playing Doctor Fusion now shows up correctly on the Discord Rich Presence.
  • Ghost Quest - Fixed being able to spawn in Beacon and Enterable areas if cradles were carried between worlds.
POWERUP FIXES
  • Ghost Share - Fixed being able to pick up Health Jars even when player and companions were at max health.
WEAPON FIXES
  • DO NOT PRESS - Fixed an issue making it not tumble the button presser.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1304681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link