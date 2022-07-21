Voidigo v0.6.0 - The World Expander Update

---**
**---[h2=NEW]NEW[/h2]
- The World Expander! A new way to expand your runs with a new boss, areas and enemies!
NEW POWERUPS
- Curious Chalice
- Termite Agreement
---[h2=CHANGES]CHANGES[/h2]
- Pet Companion - Higher chance to strike up a conversation when out of battle.
- Pet Banishing - The nearest pet to witness the banishment now says 'Ta taa' before the banished pet's name.
- Pet Interactable - Now equips weapon when interaction is active. Tints towards ground color during battle.
- Areas now have a chance to get extra biomes from other areas in the same world.
- Shop - Now has a minimap icon.
- Powerup and Upgrade Bundles - Do not land on boss corpses as often anymore. Destroys obstructing corpses with more precision.
WEAPON CHANGES
- Pufferfish - Hit sound now only triggers when hitting enemies.
---[h2=BALANCING]BALANCING[/h2]
WEAPON BALANCING
- Voidcaster - 1 more bullet in clip.
- Cool Clam - 1 less pearl, lower damage to bosses.
---[h2=FIXES]FIXES[/h2]
- Orbit Bullets - Fixed a rare crash.
- Playing Doctor Fusion now shows up correctly on the Discord Rich Presence.
- Ghost Quest - Fixed being able to spawn in Beacon and Enterable areas if cradles were carried between worlds.
POWERUP FIXES
- Ghost Share - Fixed being able to pick up Health Jars even when player and companions were at max health.
WEAPON FIXES
- DO NOT PRESS - Fixed an issue making it not tumble the button presser.
