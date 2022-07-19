Update 57- Lost Souls

- New Exploration Feature. Lost souls.
- Controller now handles melee attacks and dashes a little better.
- Reset floor button now costs a flat amount of currency per floor difficulty instead of a percentage of coin.
- Reset floor button no longer incorrectly shows during story quests.
- Fixed a couple more rare crashes related to lag.
Player Balance
- Buffed several of the Rogue’s special pilfered potions and the probability for the good ones to appear.
- Rogue talent Evasive maneuvers renamed Hit and Run and also now gives 20% damage reduction.
- Rogue Quickclaw unique now also gives the rogue damage reduction.
- Detonate now only interrupts spellcasting when cast on large minions.
- Summoner talent initiative changed to Maestro. Allows you to phase relic ability minions by attuning them.
- Summoner talent Reversal now lets you Coalesce phased minions.
- Summoner relic abilities crumble speeds adjusted.
- Summoner attunement increased 35%.
- Summoner talent earthward changed from 400% to 200%. It was never 500%. The tooltip was wrong.
- Summoner Grand Medallion changed from 50% more minion efficiency to 25%.
- Summoner gigahoar energy regen values changed slightly.
- Summoner brute health and talents that increase it buffed.
- Summoner Detonation damage increased by 30%.
- Summoner Theurgist detonation damage increased by 20%
- Summoner mastery now effects detonation, brute damage reduction, behemoth damage reduction, and terrarender damage reduction at full values instead of half.
- Fixed a bug where manually detonating a manahoar with both Theurgist and Martyrhoar selected would cause a double detonation.
- Priestess unique corrupted seed corruption duration reduced 20%.
Boss Balance
- Boss ability Exploders cooldown increased 20% and number of enemies spawned reduced but hp increased
- Boss ability Bursters cooldown increased 10% and number of enemies spawned reduced but hp increased
- Boss ability Bombers number of enemies spawned reduced slightly but hp increased.
- Virulent Zombie and Spreading cooldown increased, damage increased 20%, and they expire after 20 seconds instead of lasting infinitely.
- Fire Twisters/Tornadoes now last longer and chase faster, but cooldown increased.
- Meteor damage scaling per player increased.
