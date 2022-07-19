 Skip to content

Tor Eternum update for 19 July 2022

Update 57- Lost Souls

Build 9146608

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Exploration Feature. Lost souls.
  • Controller now handles melee attacks and dashes a little better.
  • Reset floor button now costs a flat amount of currency per floor difficulty instead of a percentage of coin.
  • Reset floor button no longer incorrectly shows during story quests.
  • Fixed a couple more rare crashes related to lag.

Player Balance

  • Buffed several of the Rogue’s special pilfered potions and the probability for the good ones to appear.
  • Rogue talent Evasive maneuvers renamed Hit and Run and also now gives 20% damage reduction.
  • Rogue Quickclaw unique now also gives the rogue damage reduction.
  • Detonate now only interrupts spellcasting when cast on large minions.
  • Summoner talent initiative changed to Maestro. Allows you to phase relic ability minions by attuning them.
  • Summoner talent Reversal now lets you Coalesce phased minions.
  • Summoner relic abilities crumble speeds adjusted.
  • Summoner attunement increased 35%.
  • Summoner talent earthward changed from 400% to 200%. It was never 500%. The tooltip was wrong.
  • Summoner Grand Medallion changed from 50% more minion efficiency to 25%.
  • Summoner gigahoar energy regen values changed slightly.
  • Summoner brute health and talents that increase it buffed.
  • Summoner Detonation damage increased by 30%.
  • Summoner Theurgist detonation damage increased by 20%
  • Summoner mastery now effects detonation, brute damage reduction, behemoth damage reduction, and terrarender damage reduction at full values instead of half.
  • Fixed a bug where manually detonating a manahoar with both Theurgist and Martyrhoar selected would cause a double detonation.
  • Priestess unique corrupted seed corruption duration reduced 20%.

Boss Balance

  • Boss ability Exploders cooldown increased 20% and number of enemies spawned reduced but hp increased
  • Boss ability Bursters cooldown increased 10% and number of enemies spawned reduced but hp increased
  • Boss ability Bombers number of enemies spawned reduced slightly but hp increased.
  • Virulent Zombie and Spreading cooldown increased, damage increased 20%, and they expire after 20 seconds instead of lasting infinitely.
  • Fire Twisters/Tornadoes now last longer and chase faster, but cooldown increased.
  • Meteor damage scaling per player increased.

