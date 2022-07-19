Wacky West DLC, Art & Customization Improvements

Wacky West DLC!
- 3 Retro styled pinball tables themed to the Wild West. Store page found here.
Customization Options!
- Hats & Cosmetics have been separated into two categories.
- Cosmetics are things such as glasses & hammers and other various props that go directly on Roxy's face. This means you can now wear a hat & glasses simultaneously.
- A New Achievement has been added for equipping a "Cosmetic" item.
Artwork, U.I. & Misc.
- New arcade machines have been added to Great Gamble & Graceful Games.
- Improved lighting on gold piles in Graceful Games.
- New sign and prop artwork on Charming Chopper & Hectic Highway.
- Slightly modified the character viewer menu.
- Background on "How to Play" screen now slightly darker.
- Audio now plays when using the bumpers on the gamepad to change selections on various menus.
- Fixed a bug where some buttons on main menu played the wrong audio when pressed.
- Fixed a bug related to the gold piles on Graceful Games.
