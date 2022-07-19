 Skip to content

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 19 July 2022

Wacky West DLC, Art & Customization Improvements

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Wacky West DLC!

Customization Options!

  • Hats & Cosmetics have been separated into two categories.
  • Cosmetics are things such as glasses & hammers and other various props that go directly on Roxy's face. This means you can now wear a hat & glasses simultaneously.
  • A New Achievement has been added for equipping a "Cosmetic" item.

Artwork, U.I. & Misc.

  • New arcade machines have been added to Great Gamble & Graceful Games.
  • Improved lighting on gold piles in Graceful Games.
  • New sign and prop artwork on Charming Chopper & Hectic Highway.
  • Slightly modified the character viewer menu.
  • Background on "How to Play" screen now slightly darker.
  • Audio now plays when using the bumpers on the gamepad to change selections on various menus.
  • Fixed a bug where some buttons on main menu played the wrong audio when pressed.
  • Fixed a bug related to the gold piles on Graceful Games.

Changed files in this update

