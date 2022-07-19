 Skip to content

Death Leak update for 19 July 2022

Main menu showstopper bug fix

Build 9146477 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed a bug on the main menu where debug buttons were being processed invisibly. This could lead to a player getting stuck and needing to force quit.

