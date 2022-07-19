 Skip to content

Forgotten Legends Playtest update for 19 July 2022

-Added particle effect to healing
-Added new pop up for taking damage
-Added new pop up for reactions
-Added new animation for legend death
-Added new animation for legend taking damage
-Added new art work to legend Grand Curator of the Unspoken

