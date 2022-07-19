 Skip to content

Idling to Rule the Gods update for 19 July 2022

Changes for Version 3.94.1336 (2022-07-19)

  • Added a restart all button for campaigns.
  • Fixed offline crafting with specs or bottle (the cost reduction didn't work offline), offline crafting chocolate with cocoa, monument spread and other offline issues, some issues with resetting chp and overflow points, some wrong tooltips.
  • Just some information. One of the next updates will add milestones. With milestones you will have goals to reach and if reached you can claim some goodies (not claimbable in GP-Reset Challenges or Day Challenges). 3 of the milestone rewards will the current token pets: Wizard, Hermit Crab and Penguin. This means if you plan to token them soon, it might be better to wait for milestones. People who reach the pet milestones and have them already will receive 50.000 pet stones instead.

