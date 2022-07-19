 Skip to content

Global Aviation Dream update for 19 July 2022

Fix Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9146196 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed data overflow when leasing the same type of aircraft

Added some function.

Font increased

Fixed aircraft service status issues

Fixed a problem with airliner's age

Changed files in this update

