DEATHGRIP Playtest update for 19 July 2022

Alpha v0.0905

Share · View all patches · Build 9146178 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Increased credit payout per race
  • Foobar chip is no longer (sorry) since it throws off balancing
  • Extended first bridge jump on Eyr for base racers and tweaked the mountaintop jump
  • FIXED height on small jump on Drogg
  • FIXED Ireden path at the crest of the canyon hill not attached to the wall
  • FIXED Skip on Volgraev under the bridge near the end
  • FIXED collision missing from some of Volgraev walls
  • FIXED unwanted collision on Volgraev from minimap mesh
  • FIXED reward trophies/ranks not lighting up
  • FIXED issue where afterburner burn sfx would cut out over 750mph
  • Other sound balancing
  • Increased speed at respawn from 200 to 300
  • Minor weapon tweaks
  • Decreased speed of training drone

