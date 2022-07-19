- Increased credit payout per race
- Foobar chip is no longer (sorry) since it throws off balancing
- Extended first bridge jump on Eyr for base racers and tweaked the mountaintop jump
- FIXED height on small jump on Drogg
- FIXED Ireden path at the crest of the canyon hill not attached to the wall
- FIXED Skip on Volgraev under the bridge near the end
- FIXED collision missing from some of Volgraev walls
- FIXED unwanted collision on Volgraev from minimap mesh
- FIXED reward trophies/ranks not lighting up
- FIXED issue where afterburner burn sfx would cut out over 750mph
- Other sound balancing
- Increased speed at respawn from 200 to 300
- Minor weapon tweaks
- Decreased speed of training drone
DEATHGRIP Playtest update for 19 July 2022
Alpha v0.0905
Patchnotes via Steam Community
