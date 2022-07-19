Update 1.31

Legates,
This is just a small patch which fixes bugs introduced in the 1.3 update!
Update Log:
- Player respawns at base if below the terrain
- Formation sets to Hold when warping back to camp after all Romans are wiped out
- Build tool now sets (Use Preset) as default when relocating camp
- Fixed AI weapons not disarming in their scabbards. Will not hit bodies on the ground anymore
- Fixed friendly fire hitting legs
- Fixed guards losing their post when spoken to by the player
- Fixed timber refunds for a few structures
