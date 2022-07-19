 Skip to content

Warlord: Britannia update for 19 July 2022

Update 1.31

Legates,

This is just a small patch which fixes bugs introduced in the 1.3 update!

Update Log:

  • Player respawns at base if below the terrain
  • Formation sets to Hold when warping back to camp after all Romans are wiped out
  • Build tool now sets (Use Preset) as default when relocating camp
  • Fixed AI weapons not disarming in their scabbards. Will not hit bodies on the ground anymore
  • Fixed friendly fire hitting legs
  • Fixed guards losing their post when spoken to by the player
  • Fixed timber refunds for a few structures

