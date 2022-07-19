- fixed issue with JUCOs and school SAT requirements
- fixed issue for MP leagues adding extra scholarships to offer during transfers
- fixed internal issue dealing with Norton Award list
Draft Day Sports: College Basketball 2022 update for 19 July 2022
Version 10.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
