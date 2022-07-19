 Skip to content

Draft Day Sports: College Basketball 2022 update for 19 July 2022

Version 10.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed issue with JUCOs and school SAT requirements
  • fixed issue for MP leagues adding extra scholarships to offer during transfers
  • fixed internal issue dealing with Norton Award list

