挂机神话 20220719 圆饼出击

更新与修正游戏内置百科部分内容
本阶段更新计划的最后一个新古宝开始读条了，不再是新建文件夹（榨干数值崽脑汁）
PS：G胖已经不给曝光量了，如果觉得小破游还可以，请投个好评，让小破游好好活下去。无论如何，狮子都会继续努力将小破游打磨得越来越好玩的！
Q群：632515086（此群新开，老群已满）
