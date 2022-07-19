 Skip to content

Territory update for 19 July 2022

Territory – Patch 1.9.1 – Farming Updates and Skylight Tweaks

Share · View all patches · Build 9145361 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

2nd Farming Iteration
  • Planters now require seeds to plant.
  • Seeds can be looted or bought from traders.
  • Watering plants requires either a metal or plastic water container with water inside.
  • Watering plants uses water from water containers.
  • The rain will water your plants.
  • Harvesting plants will also give you seeds for that plant, most of the time.

Changed

  • Tweaked new sky and weather system for better overall global lighting.
  • Surface material for Cardboard so now cardboard things will now spawn a paper particle effect when hit.

Fixed

  • Bed Respawn Points now save and load correctly.

