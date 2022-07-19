Territory – Patch 1.9.1 – Farming Updates and Skylight Tweaks

Added
2nd Farming Iteration
- Planters now require seeds to plant.
- Seeds can be looted or bought from traders.
- Watering plants requires either a metal or plastic water container with water inside.
- Watering plants uses water from water containers.
- The rain will water your plants.
- Harvesting plants will also give you seeds for that plant, most of the time.
Changed
- Tweaked new sky and weather system for better overall global lighting.
- Surface material for Cardboard so now cardboard things will now spawn a paper particle effect when hit.
Fixed
- Bed Respawn Points now save and load correctly.
Changed files in this update