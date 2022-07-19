 Skip to content

Blitz in the Paper Kingdom update for 19 July 2022

Unlockable character added: Werewolf

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Tweaks:

  • Getting a gold in arcade mode will now give you the "solid gold" achievement
  • While viewing a gallery item, you can click "Menu" (ESC) or "Attack" (Space) to exit
  • Swapped the cost of weather / time effect with the cost for costumes
  • Increased enemy werewolf’s attack power from 20 to 40

Fixed Bugs:

  • Arcade high score didn't match the save score
  • Towers weren't attacking during high speed or low frame rate play
  • Enemies were occasionally getting stuck at the spawn point
  • Players weren't continuing their attacks during high speed or low frame rate play
  • When all players were dead, enemies were attacking the place where the last player died, when they should have attacked the statue
  • Enemies were getting stuck in stun
  • Couldn't move past the "Thanks for Playing" screen
  • Deleting your file while using a PS4 controller would disconnect the controller
  • Walkabout was missing it's 10th wave

