Unlockable character added: Werewolf

Tweaks:
- Getting a gold in arcade mode will now give you the "solid gold" achievement
- While viewing a gallery item, you can click "Menu" (ESC) or "Attack" (Space) to exit
- Swapped the cost of weather / time effect with the cost for costumes
- Increased enemy werewolf’s attack power from 20 to 40
Fixed Bugs:
- Arcade high score didn't match the save score
- Towers weren't attacking during high speed or low frame rate play
- Enemies were occasionally getting stuck at the spawn point
- Players weren't continuing their attacks during high speed or low frame rate play
- When all players were dead, enemies were attacking the place where the last player died, when they should have attacked the statue
- Enemies were getting stuck in stun
- Couldn't move past the "Thanks for Playing" screen
- Deleting your file while using a PS4 controller would disconnect the controller
- Walkabout was missing it's 10th wave
Changed files in this update