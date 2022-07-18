 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Stolen Crown update for 18 July 2022

Patch Notes for 7/18/22

Share · View all patches · Build 9144955 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Assassinate mana cost reduced to 2 from 3.
  • Feign Death mana cost reduced to 0 from 1. It is now depleted after use.
  • Eldritch Smite damage reduced to 18 from 20.
  • Several spells and abilities now require valid targets to be selected, to avoid wasting it on an empty tile.
  • Dropping items from the stash during combat now properly refreshes the preview images.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1687471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link