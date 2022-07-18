- Assassinate mana cost reduced to 2 from 3.
- Feign Death mana cost reduced to 0 from 1. It is now depleted after use.
- Eldritch Smite damage reduced to 18 from 20.
- Several spells and abilities now require valid targets to be selected, to avoid wasting it on an empty tile.
- Dropping items from the stash during combat now properly refreshes the preview images.
Stolen Crown update for 18 July 2022
Patch Notes for 7/18/22
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update