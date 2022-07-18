 Skip to content

Dark Quest: Board Game update for 18 July 2022

Version 0.57

Share · View all patches · Build 9144798 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a new hero, the druid!
  • Added a new hero, the dwarf king!
  • Monsters now have a new icon for their attacks (body or magic )
  • Fixed an issue with summons not being put properly in the turn order system
  • Fixed a bug with the savager and extra actions.
  • Made some adjustments at the gas trap at goblin caves.
  • Fixed a text bug with the dragons saying they do body damage. They do magic damage!
  • Fixed a text bug with the horseman saying he does ranged damage.
  • Wizard no longer has burning hands
  • Wizard now has a magic resistance aura.
  • Wizard lighting bolt now targets 3 enemies again.
  • Wizard invisible deals 4 bonus damage on the last upgrade
  • Dragon Temple now offers a healing alternative
  • Healing potion no longer has a health restriction
  • Fixed a text issue with the mystery woman in the labyrinth
  • All attack cards are now titled as "Attack"
  • The sword equipment now boosts all cards with body damage by 0-1.
  • The ring of power equipment now boosts all cards with magic damage by 0-1.
  • Magic stuff now adds +1 to magic attacks.
  • Flail now adds +1 to body attacks.
  • Equipment cards no longer have levels
  • Elder treant no longer gives equipment
  • Blacksmith at forest now lets you choose to draw an equipment card with attributes instead
  • Fixed a bug with the lady inner light not being treated as yellow card attack damage.
  • Fixed some typos with the Lightning Dragon
  • Altar of sacrifice no longer appears again if the previous party has sacrificed.
  • Fixed an issue with command that would disable secondary actions
  • Dice rolls are now always the same when you come back from a save
  • Fixed an issue with left-alt giving commands when alt tabing
  • Fixed a visual issue when unlocking a new character, the wrong hero image would appear.

