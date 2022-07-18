- Added a new hero, the druid!
- Added a new hero, the dwarf king!
- Monsters now have a new icon for their attacks (body or magic )
- Fixed an issue with summons not being put properly in the turn order system
- Fixed a bug with the savager and extra actions.
- Made some adjustments at the gas trap at goblin caves.
- Fixed a text bug with the dragons saying they do body damage. They do magic damage!
- Fixed a text bug with the horseman saying he does ranged damage.
- Wizard no longer has burning hands
- Wizard now has a magic resistance aura.
- Wizard lighting bolt now targets 3 enemies again.
- Wizard invisible deals 4 bonus damage on the last upgrade
- Dragon Temple now offers a healing alternative
- Healing potion no longer has a health restriction
- Fixed a text issue with the mystery woman in the labyrinth
- All attack cards are now titled as "Attack"
- The sword equipment now boosts all cards with body damage by 0-1.
- The ring of power equipment now boosts all cards with magic damage by 0-1.
- Magic stuff now adds +1 to magic attacks.
- Flail now adds +1 to body attacks.
- Equipment cards no longer have levels
- Elder treant no longer gives equipment
- Blacksmith at forest now lets you choose to draw an equipment card with attributes instead
- Fixed a bug with the lady inner light not being treated as yellow card attack damage.
- Fixed some typos with the Lightning Dragon
- Altar of sacrifice no longer appears again if the previous party has sacrificed.
- Fixed an issue with command that would disable secondary actions
- Dice rolls are now always the same when you come back from a save
- Fixed an issue with left-alt giving commands when alt tabing
- Fixed a visual issue when unlocking a new character, the wrong hero image would appear.
Dark Quest: Board Game update for 18 July 2022
Version 0.57
Patchnotes via Steam Community
