Cursed Exped update for 18 July 2022

The universe has been improved

  • The universe has been slightly altered, and the ghost area has been tweaked. 
  • Emily purchased new components for the Ghost Frequency Scanner, and some of the old ones have been replaced. 
  • The old brick house has been gently cleaned.
  • The volume of the grandfather clock has been adjusted by the local watchmaker.

