- Adjusted matchmaking to be faster for lower population game modes.
- Fixed a bug with matchmaking region selection where the UI would incorrectly prevent you from selecting both low ping and higher ping regions together.
- The Kinetic Gem "Wraith Spin" will now apply correctly when Wraith King's Arcana is equipped.
Dota 2 update for 18 July 2022
ClientVersion 5366
Patchnotes via Steam Community
