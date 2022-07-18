- Fixed a critical bug with autosave that broke the gameplay on certain levels
- Fixed bug with sleep mechanic that saved progress only once
- Fixed inability to complete some side missions
- Fixed typos in dialogs
- Fixed a number of minor bugs
SALVATIONLAND update for 18 July 2022
Patch 0.5.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update