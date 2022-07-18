 Skip to content

SALVATIONLAND update for 18 July 2022

Patch 0.5.2

Patchnotes
  • Fixed a critical bug with autosave that broke the gameplay on certain levels
  • Fixed bug with sleep mechanic that saved progress only once
  • Fixed inability to complete some side missions
  • Fixed typos in dialogs
  • Fixed a number of minor bugs

