 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fobia - St. Dinfna Hotel update for 19 July 2022

Patch 01.01

Share · View all patches · Build 9144305 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

GAMEPLAY

  • Fixed a NEW GAME+ BUG where the remaining skill points were not showing up.
  • Fixed a BUG where the player could leave the elevator after pressing the button.
  • Fixed a BUG that caused the 'basement 3' door lights won't turn green
  • Fixed a collision BUG where the chapel door does not save its state after opening.
  • Fixed the BUG that caused the Spider to not attack you in the fight against it.
  • Fixed the BUG of the pistol tutorial.

PUZZLES

  • Fixed BUGs where the player could click again on PUZZLES after finishing them.
  • Fixed a BUG where you can leave Christopher's house without getting all the items.
  • Fixed BUG of being in the forest without all necessary items
  • Fixed a BUG where the Gas 320 compounds are not saved in the machine if you don't get them the first time.

IMPROVEMENTS

  • Implemented a function to disable camera shake when walking. To activate go to: OPTIONS MENU/ACCESSIBILITY/CAMERA SHAKE, turn it on/off.
  • Ammo Amount Rebalance, the total amount is now decreased.
  • Increased Aggression and Speed ​​of Basic Monster (HUMANOID)
  • Decreased the time of power outages (blackouts).
  • It's now included a sign on basement 3 door to return to the monitoring room.
  • You can now heal while walking.
  • The piano monster's maximum health has been decreased.
  • [Now small bugs cannot attack while you have the notebook open.
  • Increased time interval between the small spider attacks.
  • Upon leaving the game a message is displayed warning that unsaved progress will be lost.
  • Steam Cloud Save

Changed files in this update

Depot 1298141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link