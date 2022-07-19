Patch 01.01

GAMEPLAY
- Fixed a NEW GAME+ BUG where the remaining skill points were not showing up.
- Fixed a BUG where the player could leave the elevator after pressing the button.
- Fixed a BUG that caused the 'basement 3' door lights won't turn green
- Fixed a collision BUG where the chapel door does not save its state after opening.
- Fixed the BUG that caused the Spider to not attack you in the fight against it.
- Fixed the BUG of the pistol tutorial.
PUZZLES
- Fixed BUGs where the player could click again on PUZZLES after finishing them.
- Fixed a BUG where you can leave Christopher's house without getting all the items.
- Fixed BUG of being in the forest without all necessary items
- Fixed a BUG where the Gas 320 compounds are not saved in the machine if you don't get them the first time.
IMPROVEMENTS
- Implemented a function to disable camera shake when walking. To activate go to: OPTIONS MENU/ACCESSIBILITY/CAMERA SHAKE, turn it on/off.
- Ammo Amount Rebalance, the total amount is now decreased.
- Increased Aggression and Speed of Basic Monster (HUMANOID)
- Decreased the time of power outages (blackouts).
- It's now included a sign on basement 3 door to return to the monitoring room.
- You can now heal while walking.
- The piano monster's maximum health has been decreased.
- [Now small bugs cannot attack while you have the notebook open.
- Increased time interval between the small spider attacks.
- Upon leaving the game a message is displayed warning that unsaved progress will be lost.
- Steam Cloud Save
