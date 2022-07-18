 Skip to content

LEZ update for 18 July 2022

0.4.0 Patch notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Song list is more optimized
  • Beatmap data format is completely changed
  • Hitbox size is now a little bit bigger
  • Steam Rich Presence is now available
  • Some changes in the save system has made

For more info, check the change log

