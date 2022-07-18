Update Notes #2 July 18th 2022

Added Master Volume slider
Default Quality is now "Very Low"
Default Gamma of +25% was not applying correctly, this is now fixed
All settings now save to "ActiveProfile"
Alight in the Dark Playtest update for 18 July 2022
