Alight in the Dark Playtest update for 18 July 2022

Update Notes #2 July 18th 2022

Build 9144261

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added Master Volume slider
Default Quality is now "Very Low"
Default Gamma of +25% was not applying correctly, this is now fixed
All settings now save to "ActiveProfile"

