FPS Chess update for 18 July 2022

FPS Chess - Version 1.0.5

18 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

  • Various GPU optimizations have been made. This should cut down on resources needed to run the game, and some crashes.
  • Added in password protected lobbies.
  • Fixed an issue where friend invites were not working properly.

