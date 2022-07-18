FPS Chess - Version 1.0.5

Patch Notes
- Various GPU optimizations have been made. This should cut down on resources needed to run the game, and some crashes.
- Added in password protected lobbies.
- Fixed an issue where friend invites were not working properly.
