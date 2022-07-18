 Skip to content

Lost Ember VR Edition update for 18 July 2022

More headsets and gamepads

Share · View all patches · Build 9144004 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all! :)

In this next patch we fixed a bug causing a normal gamepad to be not or not correctly recognized and tried some things to potentially support more headsets and fix issues with the Valve Index.

We only have Oculus and HTC headsets, so we can't test it beyond some messages in log files, but it would be great if those of you who experienced issues with either Valve Index or WMR (or other headsets) before could jump in and test again!

We'll continue to work on adding wider support for more headsets and controllers, but can only do so with your feedback, so please keep it coming! :)

Cheers,
Tobias

Changed files in this update

