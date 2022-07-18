 Skip to content

Absolute Territory update for 18 July 2022

2.3.1 Update

2.3.1 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey pilots. This tiny update resolves a problem with touchscreen-enabled computers from allowing the mouse to use in the game.

  • Fixed: Allowed mouse to be used in menus on computers with touchscreen-enabled devices. (Thank you nonplayer)

