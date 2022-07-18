- Fixed an issue where Chase and Griswold were using the wrong models
- Fixed a bug where control mapping would be improperly reset
- Adjusted the spawn rates of some objects in Procedural Mode
- Added an option to delete save data on the options menu
- Fixed some bugs with resetting the tutorial after deleting save data
Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered update for 18 July 2022
v1.1.3 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
