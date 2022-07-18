 Skip to content

Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered update for 18 July 2022

v1.1.3 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where Chase and Griswold were using the wrong models
  • Fixed a bug where control mapping would be improperly reset
  • Adjusted the spawn rates of some objects in Procedural Mode
  • Added an option to delete save data on the options menu
  • Fixed some bugs with resetting the tutorial after deleting save data

