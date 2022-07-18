 Skip to content

Phone Seller Simulator update for 18 July 2022

18 July Update Notes 2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

TÜRKÇE
* 11 Adet başarım eklendi.*
 Bilgisayar menüsündeki telefon fiyatları düşürüldü.**

ENGLISH
* Added 11 achievements.*
 Phone prices in the computer menu have been reduced.**

