Nulgath Saga Part I is now live! Travel to the mysterious Seleden Forest to aid the Paladins.

-loot bags will now remain if you reconnect before they expire

-crafting recipes now show the correct power offset

-fixed an issue with NPC panels when showing Quests

-fixed some scaling issues with Item names

-special helmets / head items will now allow beards and facial hair again

-fixed menu back button